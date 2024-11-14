China's civil aero engines get 10-bln yuan order

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a model of the AES100 engine at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Gu Tiancheng)

ZHUHAI, Guangdong, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Aero Engine Corporation of China announced on Wednesday that it has signed purchase orders and cooperation contracts for over 1,500 engine products, with a total order value exceeding 10 billion yuan (about 1.39 billion U.S. dollars).

This is the largest order it has ever received in history, according to the Chinese aero engine maker at the ongoing 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, in the port city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

"We display over 60 types of products at the airshow, with almost half of them making their public debut, setting a new record," the company's spokesperson Yang Song said.

The AES100 engine is one of the company's star exhibits. It obtained the type certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China just three months ago, marking a milestone in the country's independent development of advanced civil aero engines.

The company also unveiled a report on the civil aero engine market during the airshow, forecasting that the Chinese market is expected to receive 19,000 aero engines, over one-fifth of the global market share, in the next two decades, with a total value exceeding 300 billion U.S. dollars.

In the next 20 years, the global commercial turbofan engine deliveries will exceed 87,000, valued at approximately 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars. Additionally, by 2043, China's commercial turbofan fleet will expand to over 21,000 engines, according to the report.

