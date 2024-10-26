China's homegrown ARJ21 jetliner stationed in airport in Hubei

Xinhua) 09:17, October 26, 2024

A China's homegrown ARJ21 jetliner is pictured at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 25, 2024. The ARJ21 jetliner has been stationed in the airport and will start its commercial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows the cockpit of a China's homegrown ARJ21 jetliner at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The ARJ21 jetliner has been stationed in the airport and will start its commercial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows an interior view of a China's homegrown ARJ21 jetliner at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The ARJ21 jetliner has been stationed in the airport and will start its commercial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

