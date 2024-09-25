Electric aircraft makes flight near Beijing's Badaling Great Wall

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A two-seater electric aircraft completed its maiden flight on Monday at the Badaling Airport near the Great Wall, in northwest Beijing's Yanqing District.

The electric aircraft can be used to carry out general aviation flights and pilot training, and is available to the public for flight experiences, according to Wang Mingyang, an expert in general aviation innovation research with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

"Launching general aviation operation flight activities in Yanqing not only brings aviation equipment, but also gives a boost to low-altitude economic operation activities," said Wang.

The two-seater aircraft, RX1E-A, received its type certificate in October 2018 and its production certificate in April 2019, both issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and has flown over 10,000 hours safely in northeast China's Shenyang. It has a battery duration of 150 minutes and a maximum range of 240 km.

