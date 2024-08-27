China delivers first MA60 firefighting airplanes to customer

Xinhua) 08:28, August 27, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a scene at the delivery ceremony of two MA60 firefighting aircraft in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Two MA60 firefighting aircraft were officially delivered to the Ministry of Emergency Management in Xi'an on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

XI'AN, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of China's independently-developed MA60 firefighting airplanes was delivered to the Ministry of Emergency Management on Monday, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) said.

The two MA60 firefighting airplanes were delivered in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. They will play roles in the country's emergency air-rescue sector, according to the AVIC, the country's leading aircraft manufacturer.

The MA60 firefighting aircraft is a type of large and medium-sized fixed-wing plane that is tailored to serving aerial firefighting and other emergency rescue missions.

It integrates multiple functions such as water-dropping operations, fire monitoring, communications and command, personnel transportation and supply transportation, according to the AVIC.

This photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a delivered MA60 firefighting aircraft in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Two MA60 firefighting aircraft were officially delivered to the Ministry of Emergency Management in Xi'an on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

The aircraft has a maximum water-carrying capacity of six tonnes and a maximum cargo-transport weight of 3.7 tonnes. It can carry up to 28 people onboard, according to the developer.

MA60 firefighting aircraft belongs to the homegrown MA60 "Modern Ark" multipurpose aircraft family. It has obtained the supplemental type certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, according to the AVIC.

The development of the MA60 firefighting airplane began in 2021 and the developers have made breakthroughs in a number of core technologies, according to Miao Zhimin, chief designer of the aircraft.

"Looking ahead, the MA60 firefighting aircraft will be critical force in aerial emergency response and play an important role in forest and grassland fire prevention and fighting and personnel and supply transportation," Miao said.

