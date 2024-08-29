China's home-made C919 jet marks operation milestone with dual airline delivery

Xinhua) 08:14, August 29, 2024

This photo shows a view of the delivery ceremony of China's large passenger aircraft C919 at a manufacturing center of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 28, 2024.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Air China and China Southern Airlines on Wednesday received their first C919 aircraft in Shanghai, marking a pivotal moment as the country's first domestically produced large passenger aircraft enters a new phase of multi-operator deployment.

Air China has opted for an extended-range version of the C919, configured with 158 seats across two classes: 8 in business and 150 in economy. China Southern Airlines selected the standard-range model, featuring a three-class layout with 164 seats, including 8 in business, 18 in premium economy, and 138 in economy.

Both aircraft are equipped with tailored cabin configurations, including personalized seating and comprehensive in-seat power options, reflecting a focus on passenger comfort and operational flexibility.

The delivery was completed at the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) final assembly facility in Shanghai's Pudong district.

At the delivery ceremony, COMAC presented sales certificates and commemorative delivery keys to both airlines, symbolizing the official transfer of the aircraft.

In addition, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued necessary documentation, including nationality registration, airworthiness certificates, and radio station licenses, ensuring regulatory compliance for both carriers.

To date, COMAC has delivered nine C919 aircraft to various customers. China Eastern Airlines, the launch customer for the C919, has reported consistent operational performance since its entry into service 15 months ago, covering five regular routes with over 3,600 commercial flights, underscoring the aircraft's growing role in the domestic aviation market.

The C919 trunk jetliner is poised to have a promising market outlook due to its adaptability, advanced technology and performance capabilities, combined with China's vast civil aviation market. The COMAC, meanwhile, continues to optimize and upgrade the aircraft.

China has a massive civil aviation market with great potential. According to a market forecast released by COMAC in late 2022, over the 2022-2041 period, China's civil aviation market will receive 9,284 new passenger jets, including 6,288 single-aisle jetliners.

By 2041, China is expected to become the world's largest single-country civil aviation market, according to the forecast.

Representatives pose for a group photo in front of China's large passenger aircraft C919 during its delivery ceremony at a manufacturing center of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 28, 2024.

