China's homegrown C919 aircraft soars on 5th regular route

Xinhua) 11:02, August 06, 2024

XI'AN, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's homegrown large passenger aircraft C919 began operation on a new route linking Beijing with Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Monday, according to its operator China Eastern Airlines.

Flight MU2113, carrying 139 passengers, took off from the Xi'an Xianyang International Airport at 4 p.m. for Beijing, marking the launch of C919's fifth regular commercial route.

The service operates daily, with the return flight departing Beijing at 8:00 p.m. The flight duration is approximately 2.5 hours.

The C919 completed its first commercial flight in May 2023 and has since maintained regular operations between Shanghai and Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

As of Saturday, the C919 has completed 3,133 flights, serving nearly 420,000 passengers.

