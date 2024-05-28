We Are China

China Eastern Airlines gets another C919 aircraft

Xinhua) 14:40, May 28, 2024

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The sixth C919 jetliner joined the China Eastern Airlines fleet on Tuesday, indicating the acceleration of commercial operation of China's homegrown large passenger aircraft.

This came one year after the first commercial flight of C919 was made.

The aircraft, delivered to China Eastern on Monday, landed at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Tuesday morning after a short flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

C919 was developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC).

