Chinese C919 passenger plane debuts Singapore Airshow

Xinhua) 08:14, February 21, 2024

A Chinese passenger jet C919 is displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Feb. 20, 2024. Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday. Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday.

Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow.

Two Chinese air-service companies, the Tibet Airlines and Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Group, signed orders for 40 units of C919 and 16 units of ARJ21 aircraft at the airshow.

The COMAC noted that they will carry out promotion activities at the airshow to enhance networks with clients and partners.

Aerobatic teams from India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, and an Airbus A350-1000 also contributed performances at the airshow.

Singapore Air Force sent its F-15 fighter jet and Apache attack helicopter to perform aerobatics at the event.

The airshow, attended by over 1,000 participating companies, is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions.

The Singapore Airshow has set up a country pavilion for 40 Chinese aerospace enterprises for the first time, according to the organizer.

The Aerospace Times Feipeng Company from east China's Jiangsu Province brings their cargo delivery unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to the Singapore Airshow.

"It is the first time for us to attend an airshow abroad. We hope to create more connections with overseas clients and provide them with new cargo delivery solutions featuring low cost and high efficiency," said Liu Zefeng, general manager of the UAV company.

The airshow will last till Sunday.

A Chinese passenger jet C919 is displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Feb. 20, 2024. Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday. Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A Chinese passenger jet C919 performs at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Feb. 20, 2024. Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday. Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A Chinese passenger jet C919 is displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Feb. 20, 2024. Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday. Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A Chinese passenger jet C919 performs at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Feb. 20, 2024. Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday. Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A Chinese passenger jet C919 performs at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Feb. 20, 2024. Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday. Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2024 shows an interior view of a Chinese passenger jet C919 at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore. Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday. Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A Chinese passenger jet C919 performs at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Feb. 20, 2024. Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday. Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2024 shows an interior view of a Chinese passenger jet C919 at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore. Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday. Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A Chinese passenger jet C919 is displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Feb. 20, 2024. Chinese passenger jet C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow, which kicked off on Tuesday. Two C919 narrow-body aircraft and three ARJ21 jetliners developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) attended the airshow. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Aircrafts of aerobatic team Black Eagles of South Korea Air Force perform during the aerial display of the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Helicopters of aerobatic team Sarang of Indian Air Force perform during the aerial display of the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Aircrafts of aerobatic team Black Eagles of South Korea Air Force perform during the aerial display of the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Aircrafts of aerobatic team Black Eagles of South Korea Air Force perform during the aerial display of the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

An Embraer E195-E2 passenger aircraft sits on the tarmac as part of the static display of the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Helicopters of aerobatic team Sarang of Indian Air Force perform during the aerial display of the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2024 shows a scene during aerial display of the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A visitor views the exhibits on display at the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

An Airbus A350 passenger aircraft flies during the aerial display of the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A F-15SG fighter aircraft of Republic of Singapore Air Force performs during the aerial display of the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

An aircraft of aerobatic team Black Eagles of South Korea Air Force performs during the aerial display of the Singapore Airshow held in Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb. 20, 2024. The airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 25. It is attended by over 1,000 participating companies and is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)