China's self-developed C919 large passenger jet makes its first rehearsal flight abroad

(People's Daily App) 16:31, February 19, 2024

On Feb. 18, a C919, China's self-developed large passenger jet, completed its first rehearsal flight in Singapore. Later this month, it will meet the public at the Singapore Airshow.

