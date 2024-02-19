Home>>
China's self-developed C919 large passenger jet makes its first rehearsal flight abroad
(People's Daily App) 16:31, February 19, 2024
On Feb. 18, a C919, China's self-developed large passenger jet, completed its first rehearsal flight in Singapore. Later this month, it will meet the public at the Singapore Airshow.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
