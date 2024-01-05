China's 4th C919 aircraft conducts flight training in E China

China's 4th self-developed large passenger aircraft C919 numbered B-919E takes off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

The 4th C919 aircraft was delivered to China Eastern Airline and will conduct flight training at Taizhou International Airport in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

As of December 31, 2023, the C919 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines has carried nearly 82,000 passengers, since its maiden commercial flight in May 2023.

China's 4th home-grown jetliner C919 numbered B-919E taxies on a runway at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

