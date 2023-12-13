Two China's self-developed passenger jetliners visit HK
A C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)
A C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)
A C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, lands at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)
An ARJ21, domestically developed Chinese passenger jetliner, prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)
An ARJ21, domestically developed Chinese passenger jetliner, passes through a water gate at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)
A C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, passes through a water gate at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)
A C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, passes through a water gate at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Professor, online university founder receive world-renown prize on education in Hong Kong
- Hong Kong 'outlaw' jumps bail into the fire
- Lee hails competitive HK vote
- District Council polls seen as final piece in principle of 'patriots governing HK'
- 'Fly-Via-Zhuhai-HK' service launched in S China
- Constitution day seminar held in HKSAR to enhance public awareness
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.