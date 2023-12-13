We Are China

Two China's self-developed passenger jetliners visit HK

Ecns.cn) 10:11, December 13, 2023

A C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)

A C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, lands at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)

An ARJ21, domestically developed Chinese passenger jetliner, prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)

An ARJ21, domestically developed Chinese passenger jetliner, passes through a water gate at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)

A C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, passes through a water gate at Hong Kong International Airport in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)

