Constitution day seminar held in HKSAR to enhance public awareness

Xinhua) 11:21, December 05, 2023

HONG KONG, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR on Monday jointly held a seminar on the National Constitution Day, with a view to enhancing public understanding of the constitutional basis of the country and the HKSAR.

Speaking at the seminar, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said that the Chinese path to modernization should be safeguarded by the Constitution, adding that similarly, the HKSAR's path of "one country, two systems" must also be safeguarded by the Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

Lee said in order to safeguard the central authorities' overall jurisdiction, the firm implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" is a must.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, said the seminar holds significant importance in comprehensively grasping the constitutional logic of China's modernization, as well as in facilitating Hong Kong to better seize the opportunities presented by China's modernization.

Zheng said practical experience has proven that only by firmly establishing constitutional awareness and relying on the Constitution and Basic Law of the HKSAR can the long-term prosperity, stability, and sustainable development of Hong Kong be effectively safeguarded, and this approach also allows Hong Kong to leverage its strengths and contribute to the nation's modernization efforts.

The seminar comprised of two parts: a keynote speech and a panel discussion. The keynote speech was delivered by Zhang Xiang, a professor from the Peking University Law School.

The seminar was attended by representatives from various central government agencies in Hong Kong, including Dong Jingwei, director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Fang Jianming, deputy commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the HKSAR, and Lai Ruxin, political commissar of the People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison.

Also present were Andrew Cheung Kui-nung, chief justice of the Court of Final Appeal of the HKSAR, key officials of the HKSAR government, members of the HKSAR Executive Council, members of the the HKSAR Legislative Council, and about 500 attendees from various sectors of Hong Kong society.

