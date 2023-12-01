Hong Kong rolls out 1st hydrogen bus in green transition

Xinhua) 10:15, December 01, 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's first hydrogen-powered double-decker bus went into trial operation Thursday together with the city's first hydrogen refueling station for buses, with public service scheduled in January next year at the earliest, bus operator Citybus said Thursday.

At the launching ceremony, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said he was delighted over the launch, which has set an important milestone for the use of new energy vehicles in Hong Kong.

"Hydrogen vehicles can travel in long distance and are fast to refuel, making hydrogen a potential energy source for global low-carbon transition," Lee said.

According to Citybus, refueling of the first hydrogen bus takes as fast as about 10 minutes. Once more advanced models are rolled out, the buses can run for up to 400 kilometers on a single refueling.

Hydrogen buses are more environmentally friendly than diesel buses as only water is emitted during the operation. Citybus plans to replace all diesel buses with zero-emission buses by 2045.

The first hydrogen bus came as Hong Kong steps up efforts to develop the green transport industry. In his Policy Address this year, Lee said the HKSAR government will formulate the Strategy of Hydrogen Development in Hong Kong next year, and commence the preparatory work for the necessary legislative amendments pertaining to the production, storage, transportation and application of hydrogen fuel with a view to introducing a bill into the Legislative Council in 2025.

