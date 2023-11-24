Hong Kong high-speed rail's cumulative passengers surpass 17 mln this year
HONG KONG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's MTR Corporation said on Thursday that the passenger volume of the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (XRL) reached over 17 million as of Nov. 19, which has surpassed the total number of passengers in 2019.
The Hong Kong section of the high-speed rail resumed service earlier this year. According to its operator the MTR Corporation, the number of passengers travelling between Hong Kong and Shenzhen by the high-speed rail has increased significantly.
In addition to the growth in Hong Kong passengers, mainland passengers have accounted for more than half of the passenger volume of the Hong Kong section since March.
The Hong Kong section of the XRL is about 26 km long, connecting Hong Kong with 73 mainland stations. It started operation in September 2018.
Photos
Related Stories
- HKPF sees followers on Douyin surpass 2 million within 24 hours
- Chinese vice premier meets with youth representatives of Hong Kong, Macao
- At maritime forum in HK, shipping sector leaders urge joint efforts for industry upgrade
- Construction of Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway makes new progress
- Guiyang-Guangzhou high-speed railway raises maximum speed to 300 kilometers per hour
- New high-speed railway to start operation in east China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.