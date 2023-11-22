Construction of Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway makes new progress
Workers install a box girder at the construction site of Louwan grand bridge on the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
CHONGQING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The erection task of all box girders along a local section of a high-speed railway linking Chongqing, southwest China, and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, was completed on Tuesday.
The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming.
It is designed to strengthen exchanges between central Yunnan and the Chengdu-Chongqing city cluster and boost coordinated regional development.
