HKEX eyes carbon neutrality by 2024, net zero by 2040

HONG KONG, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on Monday announced commitments to achieving carbon neutrality and net zero by 2024 and 2040 respectively.

To realize the 2040 net-zero goal, HKEX said it is committed to decarbonizing its operations by improving energy efficiency, using electricity from renewable sources, and exercising low-carbon procurements where possible.

"Our commitment to achieve net zero by 2040, 10 years ahead of our original target, reflects our ongoing determination to address climate change in a timely manner," said Laura Cha, chairperson of the HKEX.

HKEX said in a statement that it will also continue to work with its business partners throughout its value chain to support them in setting science-based targets for decarbonization.

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2024, HKEX will expand the group's carbon offsetting policy to cover all remaining emissions through the purchase of high-quality certified carbon credits.

