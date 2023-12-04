Puppet parade amuses residents in Hong Kong
A giant puppet is seen during the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, an annual program, in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, Hong Kong's largest outdoor youth arts festival with a puppet parade was held on Sunday. The carnival showcased a total of ten 4-meter-high giant puppets as well as 250 artworks.
Kids play with a giant puppet during the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, an annual program, in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
Young students attend the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, an annual program, in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
Giant puppets are seen during the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, an annual program, in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
A giant puppet is seen during the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, an annual program, in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
A giant puppet is seen during the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, an annual program, in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
A giant puppet is seen during the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, an annual program, in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
A giant puppet is seen during the Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, an annual program, in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
Photos
