Lee hails competitive HK vote

13:22, December 12, 2023 By Oasis Hu ( China Daily

John Lee Ka-chiu (second from right), chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and election officials open a ballot box used for the Hong Kong SAR's seventh District Council Ordinary Election on Monday. [EDMOND TANG/CHINA DAILY]

Election seen as upholding principle of 'patriots administering Hong Kong'

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Monday congratulated all 264 members elected in the city's District Council elections, which he highlighted as lively and competitive as voters decided which candidates offered the best vision and could best solve problems faced by the public.

Following the successful holding of the elections and declaration of the results, high-level officials and civic leaders from various sectors in Hong Kong said that the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election further ensured patriots-led governance, opened a new chapter in district administration and strengthened the social foundations of the city's future prosperity.

More than 1.19 million people voted in Sunday's election, the first since Hong Kong reformed its District Council system.

Lee said that the newly elected councilors come from diverse backgrounds, sectors, strata and professions, which will bring more comprehensive and diverse perspectives to district work and better meet the interests of the people.

The chief executive said he expects the new councilors to make concerted efforts to improve governance at the district level, build a better community and maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

In a statement on Monday, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said that the new District Council system effectively prevented anti-China rioters from entering the District Councils, completely ending their schemes to collude with external forces to seize control of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by electoral means.

The new system, from multiple aspects, has explored a whole-process and orderly democratic path that aligns with the reality of Hong Kong, which will ensure that the District Councils better meet the needs of the people, safeguard their interests and promote their well-being, the office said.

On Monday morning, a spokesperson for the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR said that the election was fair, just and transparent, and it garnered extensive participation from the community, which can select the most qualified talent.

The spokesperson noted that this election has completely excluded anti-China rioters from the governance system in Hong Kong, effectively implemented the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and opened a new chapter in the district governance of the Hong Kong SAR.

The office is fully confident in the development of democracy with Hong Kong characteristics under the new electoral system, as well as the realization of good governance under the principle of "one country, two systems", the spokesperson said.

New chapter for SAR

The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR said on Monday that the election has opened a new chapter for Hong Kong in improving its governance system and enhancing the efficiency of governance, consolidating Hong Kong's favorable momentum in turning for the better since restoring order.

The election, which thoroughly eliminated previous disorderly election practices, has ended the vicious divisive rivalry and cultivated a culture of reasoned and constructive elections, it added.

Besides the recognition from officials, social leaders also highlighted the role of the election in the city's development, and expressed the hope to jointly create a better Hong Kong with the new councilors.

Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, president of the Legislative Council, said he believes that under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong", the new term of District Council members will spare no effort to serve the people. The Legislative Council is expecting to collaborate with the district councilors-elect in the upcoming term, to address livelihood issues more effectively and work together for the welfare of the residents, he added.

Wong Kam-leung, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, said the success of the election should be credited to the combined efforts of various sectors in Hong Kong, including the government, patriotic forces and all voters.

This collaborative endeavor once again demonstrates the successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle, Wong said.

Allen Shi Lop-tak, president of the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, said that after the election, district councilors can prioritize livelihood issues and work toward the development of Hong Kong's economy.

The new-term District Councils are composed of a total of 470 members, including 176 seats in the District Committee constituencies and 88 seats in the geographical constituencies. The remaining District Council seats will be filled by 179 members appointed by Chief Executive Lee, and 27 seats will be held by the chairpersons of Rural Committees.

The district councilors-elect will hold office for four years starting on Jan 1.

