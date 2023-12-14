Two homegrown aircraft make debuts in Hong Kong
Two China's homegrown aircraft C919 (F) and ARJ21 stop at Hong Kong International Airport, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Chen Yongnuo)
A welcoming ceremony for the two aircraft, which will be displayed until Sunday, was held on Wednesday.
Officials and other guests pose for a group photo during the welcoming ceremony at Hong Kong International Airport, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Chen Yongnuo)
John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region speaks during the welcoming ceremony at Hong Kong International Airport, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Chen Yongnuo)
An interior view of China's homegrown C919 aircraft displayed at Hong Kong International Airport, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Chen Yongnuo)
An interior view of cockpit of China's homegrown C919 aircraft displayed at Hong Kong International Airport, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Chen Yongnuo)
An interior view of China's homegrown ARJ21 aircraft displayed at Hong Kong International Airport, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Chen Yongnuo)
