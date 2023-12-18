Languages

Monday, December 18, 2023

China's homegrown C919 aircraft flies over Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong

(People's Daily App) 16:11, December 18, 2023

China's homegrown passenger aircraft C919 flew over the scenic Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong on Saturday, giving viewers on the waterfront a glimpse of the new jetliner.

