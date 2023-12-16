China opposes certain countries' flagrant slandering of Hong Kong national security law: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:50, December 16, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China deplores and firmly opposes certain countries' flagrant slandering of the national security law in Hong Kong, as well as their interference in the region's rule of law, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on certain U.S. and British officials' condemnation after Hong Kong police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for five overseas-based activists accused of national security crimes.

"The five anti-China rioters who have fled overseas are suspected of endangering national security," Mao said, noting that the Hong Kong police had issued the arrest warrants in accordance with the law.

This was a necessary and legitimate act that is in line with international law and customary practices. National security laws of other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, also have an extraterritorial effect, Mao added.

She said that the five destabilizing individuals have, under the pretext of pursuing democracy and human rights, engaged in acts that endanger national security. By endorsing and supporting these people, the United States and the United Kingdom have exposed their intention to destabilize Hong Kong, she added.

"I want to stress that Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong affairs are purely the internal affairs of China and brook no external interference," Mao said.

China is determined to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests. Relevant countries should respect China's sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong, and cease interfering in China's internal affairs, she said.

