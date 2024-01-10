China's C919 makes maiden flight on new Shanghai-Beijing route
China Eastern Airlines' flight MU5137, a homegrown narrow-body aircraft numbered B919D, prepares to taxi at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
China's aircraft C919 launched commercial flights between the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and the Beijing Daxing International Airport on Tuesday, marking the second regular route for the C919, following the previously launched Shanghai Hongqiao-Chengdu Tianfu route.
China Eastern Airlines' flight MU5137, numbered B919D, China's homegrown narrow-body aircraft takes off from the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
China Eastern Airlines' flight MU5137, numbered B919D, China's homegrown narrow-body aircraft takes off from the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Passengers line up to board China Eastern Airlines' flight MU5137, numbered B919D, China's homegrown narrow-body aircraft at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
