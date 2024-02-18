Chinese C919 jetliner makes trial flight in Singapore

Xinhua) 14:08, February 18, 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese passenger jet C919 made a trial flight Sunday in Singapore to prepare for the upcoming airshow.

Five aircraft developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd., including C919, will meet the public at the airshow, said China Eastern Airlines Singapore Branch.

C919 will perform flight demonstrations at the Singapore Airshow 2024, which will last from Feb. 20 to Feb. 25.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)