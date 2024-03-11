Chinese airplanes displayed at airport in Indonesia

Xinhua) 15:01, March 11, 2024

This photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows a Chinese airplane C919 developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) during a static display at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

This photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows Chinese airplanes ARJ21 (R) and C919 developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) during a static display at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

