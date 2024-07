Seventh home-grown C919 aircraft delivered to China Eastern Airlines

Ecns.cn) 13:02, July 30, 2024

China Eastern Airlines' C919, numbered B-919H passenger aircraft, prepares to make a landing at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, July 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

China Eastern Airlines received its seventh C919 jetliner, the third C919 aircraft that China Eastern Airlines received this year, on Monday in Shanghai. The carrier now operates a fleet of seven C919 aircraft. The C919 fleet has conducted 3,031 commercial flights, completing nearly 405,000 passenger trips as of Sunday.

China Eastern Airlines' C919, numbered B-919H passenger aircraft, arrives at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, July 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

