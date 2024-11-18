Letter from China: An advancing aerospace dream of China

ZHUHAI, Guangdong, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's homegrown C919 jetliner and Y-20 transport aircraft are displayed side by side at the ongoing China Airshow in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. It is an exhilarating scene to behold.

They are the both members of China's large aircraft family, while the key other member -- the AG600 large amphibious aircraft -- is conducting certification flight tests, with the goal of obtaining type certification.

I am looking forward to the day when the Chinese large airplanes C919, Y-20 and AG600 will stand side by side at air shows in China and around the world. I am also eagerly anticipating the day they will be able to serve the welfare of Chinese people and people everywhere.

This is my dream: to see the progress of my country's aerospace industry and share the fruits of that progress with the world.

Stepping through the entrance of the airshow, I saw a slogan in English, which reads "Chasing the dream for a shared future." Yes, it is a shared aerospace dream.

The airshow is an excellent stage for displaying progress and sharing the aerospace dream in an open manner, which means both going out and inviting people in.

Mankind has always wondered about the skies overhead and the space beyond. This curiosity has driven individuals around the world to persist in aerospace exploration.

The high-tech aerospace industry is a highly globalized industry, allowing enterprises around the world to use unique strengths to secure their share of the long industrial chain.

Therefore, the importance of the airshow reaches far beyond inspiring acrobatic flights. It is a platform for China to display its unremitting pursuit of an aerospace dream and commitment to wider opening up.

At the airshow, I learned about the systematic development of aerospace products and their roles in safeguarding the country, serving people's travel, satisfying people's desire to explore the skies and space, and more.

Visitors are able to get a close-up look at China's Chang'e-6 mission lunar samples, collected from the far side of the moon.

They also have the chance to enter the cargo cabin of Y-20 transport aircraft, provided they have made an appointment.

To me, I am extremely amazed by those innovative new-energy and new-configuration aircraft, which are developed by both leading aircraft makers and rapidly progressing start-ups.

Fancy and trending aerial vehicles are here, such as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, tilt-rotor aircraft, hydrogen aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles for passenger or cargo transportation, flying cars, and those innovative vehicles with integrated future-oriented technologies.

"We should cherish this era of innovative low-altitude aircraft blooming freely," said Guo Liang, CEO and chief scientist of Aerofugia, an eVTOL start-up under China's EV giant Geely Auto.

Guo received the award of "Person of the Year" at the 16th China Aerospace Laureate Awards at the airshow.

"Gratitude to our aviation predecessors, as it is your efforts that enable us to stand on the shoulders of giants and look at the world from a position of equality, while making breakthroughs in the fierce competition of aeronautical technologies," said Guo while receiving the award.

"Space is vast enough to accommodate diversified technical routes from all countries around the world to explore and expand," said Wu Jiwei, the spokesman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), while mentioning the company's independently-developed Haoloong space cargo shuttle.

Words of both men explained why the Chinese people are able to continually advance their aerospace dreams: the persistent pursuit of exploration that is firm, resilient and open.

I eagerly look forward to the next Airshow China.

