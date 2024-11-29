Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols near Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 09:30, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military on Thursday conducted combat readiness patrols in the surrounding areas of and airspace over the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said in a statement that since November, the theater command has been reinforcing patrols and vigilance in these areas.

This effort aims to further strengthen control and management over relevant areas, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security, and firmly uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea region, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)