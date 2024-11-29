MBT fires at mock targets

China Military Online) 11:20, November 29, 2024

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army maneuver towards the designated area during a live-fire training exercise on October 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Zhenyu)

A ZBD-04A infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army rumbles through smokes during a live-fire training exercise on October 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Zhenyu)

A 96A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on October 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Zhenyu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)