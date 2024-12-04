Destroyer Jinan in replenishment-at-sea training

China Military Online) 11:15, December 04, 2024

Type 052C guided-missile destroyer Jinan (Hull 152) attached to a naval fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) coordinates with a helicopter during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise on November 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Haichao)

Type 052C guided-missile destroyer Jinan (Hull 152) attached to a naval fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) coordinates with a helicopter during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise on November 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Haichao)

A destroyer and a comprehensive supply ship attached to a naval fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct the alongside replenishment operation during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise on November 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Haichao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)