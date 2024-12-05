We Are China

Tanks maneuver on muddy road

China Military Online) 10:05, December 05, 2024

ZTZ-96 tanks attached to a tank element under a PLA Army brigade march on a muddy road during a recent maneuver training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Genyuan)

ZTZ-96 tanks attached to a tank element under a PLA Army brigade march on a muddy road during a recent maneuver training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Genyuan)

ZTZ-96 tanks attached to a tank element under a PLA Army brigade march on a muddy road during a recent maneuver training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Genyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)