Tanks maneuver on muddy road
(China Military Online) 10:05, December 05, 2024
ZTZ-96 tanks attached to a tank element under a PLA Army brigade march on a muddy road during a recent maneuver training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Genyuan)
