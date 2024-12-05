Chinese, Vietnamese navies conclude joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Two fleets from the Chinese and Vietnamese navies on Wednesday concluded a two-day joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf.

Involving four vessels and covering over 200 nautical miles, the patrol saw the fleets enhance information exchange and data sharing by notifying each other about issues related to hydrometeorology and their surroundings, courses and speeds.

They took turns commanding the joint formation to improve their coordination and cooperation capacity, according to the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.

The latest patrol is of great significance to strengthening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, to deepening the mutual trust and cooperation between the two militaries, and to enhancing their joint naval capacity to address maritime emergencies and safeguard maritime security and stability, the navy said.

The joint patrol was the 37th of its kind between Chinese and Vietnamese navies to take place in the Beibu Gulf.

