China reaffirms commitment to enhancing stability, security in Gulf of Guinea

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China reaffirmed its commitment to working with Gulf of Guinea countries to promote peace, security, stability and development in the region at a seminar that opened in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, the second edition of the seminar on security situation in the Gulf of Guinea brought together maritime armed force leaders and defense attachés from 18 nations, including Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria.

Hu Zhongming, commander of the PLA Navy, emphasized the Gulf of Guinea's strategic importance during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony. "The stability of the Gulf of Guinea is crucial not only for the region but for Africa and the entire world," he said, calling for concerted efforts to transform the region into a "gulf of friendship, cooperation, prosperity and security."

The seminar, themed "Gulf of Guinea maritime security and cooperation," marks the first in-person international dialogue conducted by the PLA Navy on regional security in the Gulf. It follows an initial virtual meeting in 2022, during which participants explored maritime security challenges under the framework of "a maritime community with a shared future."

China's pragmatic cooperation with African nations has deepened in recent years, with the Chinese Navy conducting over 60 delegation or fleet visits to the continent.

Hu noted that these efforts are guided by principles of equality, mutual benefit and sincerity.

The Gulf of Guinea, Africa's largest gulf and the third-largest globally, is rich in natural resources. While its overall security situation remains stable, the region faces various security challenges.

