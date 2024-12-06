Russian navy fleet visits east China's port city

Xinhua) 09:49, December 06, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Russian navy fleet consisting of four vessels on Thursday arrived in China's eastern port city of Qingdao for a five-day friendly visit, according to a statement by the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.

Officers and soldiers on the visiting Russian fleet will exchange with their Chinese counterparts on professional skills, and the two sides will jointly launch cultural and sports activities, according to the statement.

The Russian fleet is scheduled to wrap up the visit and leave Qingdao on Monday.

