Pilot inspects exhaust nozzle before taking off

China Military Online) 13:06, December 09, 2024

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command inspects the exhaust nozzle before taking off for a nighttime flight training exercise. The exercise started at midnight and lasted until dawn. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command climbs to the cockpit during a nighttime flight training exercise. The exercise started at midnight and lasted until dawn. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

Ground crew members assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command inspect a J-10 fighter jet during a nighttime flight training exercise. The exercise started at midnight and lasted until dawn. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a nighttime flight training exercise. The exercise started at midnight and lasted until dawn. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command slows down with drag parachute after landing on the runway in a nighttime flight training exercise. The exercise started at midnight and lasted until dawn. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

