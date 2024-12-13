IFVs conduct assault wave formation training

China Military Online) 14:02, December 13, 2024

Amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade with the Chinese PLA Army maneuver towards the designated area during a ferry and assault wave formation training exercise on November 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhishuo)

Amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade with the Chinese PLA Army maneuver towards the designated area during a ferry and assault wave formation training exercise on November 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhishuo)

Amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade with the Chinese PLA Army maneuver towards the designated area during a ferry and assault wave formation training exercise on November 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhishuo)

An amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicle attached to a brigade with the Chinese PLA Army engages in a ferry and assault wave formation training exercise on November 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhishuo)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)