The MND's stern message to the Philippines: more provocations lead to stronger countermeasures

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Friday.

Question: According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the Chinese side recently took "aggressive actions" towards Philippine fishing boats heading toward Houteng Jiao. It is also reported that several Philippine government vessels were stopped while trying to intrude into Huangyan Dao. The commander of the Philippine Navy said that they had formulated "Gray Zone" tactics to cope with the activities of Chinese boats operating in the South China Sea. May I have your comment?

Wu Qian: The Philippine side, with US support and solicitation, has been stirring up troubles on many spots in the South China Sea. From Ren'ai Jiao to Xianbin Jiao and from Houteng Jiao to Huangyan Dao, such repeated provocations have allowed the international community to see clearly who is undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea, and who is fabricating and spreading lies.

Wherever they go, whether transiting or re-supplying, the Philippine ships always have a full deck of reporters. The real issue, however, is never about who has more reporters, but who has more legitimacy. The territories of the Philippines are defined by a series of international treaties, which do not include the Nansha Islands and Huangyan Dao. The Philippine side knows this fact very well. China's position is clear and consistent: more provocations lead to stronger countermeasures; should the Philippine side stubbornly follow the wrong path, China will never back down.

