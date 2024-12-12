Naval vessels sail in formation
Guided-missile destroyer Ji'nan (Hull 152), guided-missile frigate Changzhou (Hull 549) and comprehensive supply ship Chaohu (Hull 890) attached to a naval detachment of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sail in formation during a maritime training exercise on November 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chongkang)
Guided-missile destroyer Ji'nan (Hull 152), guided-missile frigate Changzhou (Hull 549) and comprehensive supply ship Chaohu (Hull 890) attached to a naval detachment of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sail in formation during a maritime training exercise on November 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chongkang)
Guided-missile destroyer Ji'nan (Hull 152) and guided-missile frigate Changzhou (Hull 549) attached to a naval detachment of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sail in formation during a maritime training exercise on November 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chongkang)
Guided-missile destroyer Ji'nan (Hull 152) and guided-missile frigate Changzhou (Hull 549) attached to a naval detachment of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sail in formation during a maritime training exercise on November 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chongkang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.