The MND responds on conducting military exercises: as water has no constant form, there are in warfare no constant conditions

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Friday.

Question: Recently, the leader of the Taiwan region Lai Cheng-te transited through Hawaii and the Guam. The PLA has not announced any information on conducing military exercises. Taiwan's defense authorities claimed that the mainland has implemented restrictive measures on coastal airspace and the number of warships deployed around Taiwan is bigger than ever before, and that Taiwan's military has established an "Emergency Operations Center" to closely monitor the PLA's actions and will stay on high alert. Will the PLA conduct any military exercise? What's your comment？

Wu Qian: It is the PLA's lofty mission to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, safeguard the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, and defend the shared interests of compatriots on both sides of the Strait. As water has no constant form, there are in warfare no constant conditions. The PLA will decide whether and when to conduct military exercises in accordance with our needs and the situation on the ground. Whether there is a military exercise or not, the PLA will never be absent in fighting "Taiwan independence" and promoting national reunification. Any attempt to split the nation through soliciting external support or resorting to force will be punished, and will never succeed.

