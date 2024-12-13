China's Fujian aircraft carrier trials proceed as planned, more to follow: military spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:26, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson said Friday that the trials of the Fujian aircraft carrier are a standard part of its construction process and subsequent trials will be conducted as construction advances.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, responded at a press conference to a media query about whether the Fujian had returned to port after its latest sea trial, following the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration's announcement of traffic control for large vessels entering the Yangtze River estuary in early December.

The Fujian aircraft carrier is China's first domestically designed and built catapult-equipped aircraft carrier. It completed its first sea trials in May 2024.

