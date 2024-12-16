China sends new navy fleet on Gulf of Aden escort mission

08:14, December 16, 2024

Chinese officers and soldiers wave goodbye at a port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 15, 2024. A new fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy set sail from a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday to take over an escort mission from the previous fleet in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Wang Ningchuan/Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A new fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy set sail from a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday to take over an escort mission from the previous fleet in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.

The 47th navy fleet comprises a guided-missile destroyer, a missile frigate and a supply vessel. It carries over 700 officers and soldiers, with two helicopters and more than 10 special force members on board.

Prior to the departure, the fleet conducted trainings focused primarily on the armed rescue of hijacked merchant ships, counter-terrorism and anti-piracy, as well as on the practical use of weapons.

