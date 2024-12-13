PLA garrison committed to prosperity, stability in Macao: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison stationed in Macao will remain a bulwark of the prosperity and stability of the special administrative region, a military spokesperson said on Friday.

Looking ahead, the PLA Macao Garrison will ensure its continued competence to maintain the trust of local residents and safeguard Macao's prosperity and stability, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

The remarks came in response to a media query about the garrison's achievements over the past 25 years. The PLA troops were deployed in Macao in 1999 after its return to the motherland China from Portuguese rule to take on defense responsibilities.

Over the past 25 years, the garrison has successfully carried out its defense duties, effectively safeguarding national sovereignty, security and Macao's stability and prosperity.

It has consistently enhanced its combat readiness through rigorous training and regular joint exercises, Wu said, noting that these efforts have bolstered the capability of the forces to respond promptly to potential threats.

Beyond their military responsibilities, the garrison has fostered strong ties with the local community. Each year, they open their military camps to the public during May Day holidays and host receptions on the founding anniversary of the PLA, sending a message of sincerity and goodwill to Macao residents.

The garrison also actively participates in community service, including free blood donation and disaster relief efforts. To date, roughly 1,000 officers and soldiers have taken part in disaster relief, while the garrison has provided flag-raising training to over 13,000 individuals and welcomed more than 157,000 visitors to its military museum.

Throughout their deployment, the garrison has been run in accordance with the law, Wu stressed. "It has strictly abided by regulations and discipline, earning a reputation as a strong and disciplined force in the hearts of the local people."

