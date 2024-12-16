Soldiers patrol border area on horseback

China Military Online) 10:26, December 16, 2024

Soldiers assigned to the Takixken border defense company under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command carefully steer their horses to pass through snowfield during a routine patrol mission on November 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Guotao)

Soldiers assigned to the Takixken border defense company under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command carefully steer their horses to pass through snow-covered wetland during a routine patrol mission on November 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Guotao)

Soldiers assigned to the Takixken border defense company under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command carefully steer their horses to pass through snowfield during a routine patrol mission on November 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Guotao)

Soldiers assigned to the Takixken border defense company under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command pass through the Takixken road port during a routine patrol mission on November 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Guotao)

