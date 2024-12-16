Soldiers patrol border area on horseback
Soldiers assigned to the Takixken border defense company under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command carefully steer their horses to pass through snowfield during a routine patrol mission on November 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Guotao)
Soldiers assigned to the Takixken border defense company under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command carefully steer their horses to pass through snow-covered wetland during a routine patrol mission on November 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Guotao)
Soldiers assigned to the Takixken border defense company under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command carefully steer their horses to pass through snowfield during a routine patrol mission on November 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Guotao)
Soldiers assigned to the Takixken border defense company under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command pass through the Takixken road port during a routine patrol mission on November 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Guotao)
Photos
Related Stories
- IFVs conduct assault wave formation training
- U.S. responsible for absence of defense ministers' meeting: Chinese defense spokesperson
- Chinese military conducts maritime patrol in South China Sea
- Amphibious dock landing ship sails at sea
- The MND urges the relevant parties to withdraw Typhon mid-range missile system immediately
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.