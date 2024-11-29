The MND urges the relevant parties to withdraw Typhon mid-range missile system immediately

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: According to foreign media reports, the Philippine defense minister recently said that the Philippine side was considering purchasing Typhon mid-range missile system from the US. May I have your comment, please.

Wu Qian: China has repeatedly expressed our firm opposition to US deployment of mid-range missile system in the Philippines. The mid-range missile system is an offensive weapon. Accepting US deployment of the system by the Philippine side has intensified geopolitical confrontation and escalated tensions in the region. It is by no means a matter of the Philippine side itself, but hinges on the common security of regional countries. History and reality have repeatedly proven that where there are US weapons deployed, there will be higher risk of conflicts, inflicting underserved suffering on the local people.

The Asia-Pacific is a grand stage for peace and development, not a wrestling ground for geopolitical rivalry. We urge the relevant parties to withdraw the Typhon mid-range missile system immediately. If the US and the Philippines insist on heading down the wrong path, the Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures.

