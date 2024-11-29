China urges withdrawal of U.S. missile system from Philippines

Xinhua) 08:10, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday urged the immediate withdrawal of the U.S. Typhon mid-range missile system from the Philippines.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query on the recent news that the Philippines is considering purchasing the missile system from the United States.

China has repeatedly expressed its firm opposition to the U.S. deployment of mid-range missile system in the Philippines, Wu said.

Calling Typhon "an offensive weapon," Wu said the Philippines' acceptance of the U.S. deployment has intensified geopolitical confrontation and escalated tensions in the region.

This is by no means solely a matter for the Philippines; it concerns the common security of all countries in the region, Wu said.

"History and reality have repeatedly proven that where there are U.S. weapons deployed, there will be a higher risk of conflicts," he said.

"We urge the relevant parties to withdraw the Typhon mid-range missile system immediately," he said, stressing that if the United States and the Philippines insist on continuing down the wrong path, the Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures.

