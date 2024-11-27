China urges U.S. to safeguard drug-control cooperation

Xinhua) 10:13, November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the United States should cherish the goodwill of China and safeguard the hard-won positive situation of China-U.S. cooperation on drug control.

The spokesperson made the remarks after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to slap an additional 10 percent tariff on all Chinese imports.

