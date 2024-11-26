China, U.S. communication scholars meet in New Orleans over media's future

Xinhua) 11:16, November 26, 2024

HOUSTON, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 30 experts and scholars from China and the United States gathered Sunday in New Orleans, Louisiana, to discuss topics such as the impacts of artificial intelligence and globalization on the future of the media.

At the 10th Annual U.S.-China Communication Scholars Summit, Stephen Hartnett, former president of the U.S. National Communication Association (NCA), said that now more than ever, scholars need to model cordial communication, ethical persuasion, and fact-based reasoning, and also need to hold strong in the face of de-globalization.

Professor Dong Qingwen from University of the Pacific, who is also a member of the international cooperation committee of the NCA, said that the ten-year event was a journey of intellectual exchange and mutual growth, which has enriched the disciplines and broadened the horizons.

The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, a documentary which won the best documentary award at the 37th Golden Rooster Awards, was screened at the venue. Its director Fang Li had an online discussion with the guests.

During the closing ceremony, the Television School of Communication University of China (CUC) was awarded the Valued Partner Award.

This year marks a decade of close cooperation between the CUC and the NCA. Since 2014, the two institutions have jointly held a series of summits including this event.

The summit is one of the pre-conference events marking the 110th anniversary of the NCA, a non-profit academic organization on journalism and communication, said the organizers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)