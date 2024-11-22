Home>>
China open to dialogue, cooperation with U.S. to promote steady economic relations: official
(Xinhua) 13:03, November 22, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to engage in dialogue, expand areas of cooperation and manage differences with the United States to promote steady and sustained development of bilateral economic and trade relations, China International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said Friday.
That will be based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang said at a press conference.
He added that China will also firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests in the process.
