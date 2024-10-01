Chinese military conducts maritime patrol in South China Sea

Xinhua) 14:46, October 01, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation (PLA) Army Southern Theater Command organized a naval fleet to conduct combat-readiness patrol in the South China Sea from Monday to Tuesday.

The patrol was carried out in accordance with the arrangement of the annual military drills, the PLA Army Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Tuesday.

The combat-readiness patrol aims to enhance joint combat capabilities to firmly safeguard peace and stability in the region, according to the statement.

