Military dogs in training

China Military Online) 11:20, December 23, 2024

A military dog assigned to the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) Tianjin Corps jumps over an obstacle during a multi-subject training exercise on December 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gong Xu)

A military dog assigned to the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) Tianjin Corps jumps up an obstacle during a multi-subject training exercise on December 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gong Xu)

A military dog assigned to the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) Tianjin Corps follows instruction to inspect suspicious luggage during a multi-subject training exercise on December 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gong Xu)

