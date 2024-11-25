Home>>
Talented corgi shows off skateboarding skills
(People's Daily App) 14:33, November 25, 2024
This corgi from Central China's Henan Province rides a skateboard down a long stairway, during which it makes multiple turns with ease. Check this video to watch its stunning skateboarding skills.
